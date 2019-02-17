Prateik Babbar deletes risque Valentine’s picture with wife Sanya Sagar after heavy trolling

Actor Prateik Babbar has deleted a Valentine’s Day post, which showed him striking a risque pose with wife, producer Sanya Sagar, after getting trolled online. “More like it!.. happy valentines!” Prateik had captioned the image, which you can see here.

The actor and his wife were attacked in the comments section, with several Instagram users demanding he take the image down.”How can you pose for such a pic?” one person wrote, according to a Times Now report. “Really awful. Just for publicity,” wrote another. However, others wondered why he deleted the picture at all. Writing in the comments section of another post, one user asked, “Why did you delete your Valentine’s Day picture with your loved one?”

Prateik and Sanya tied the knot in accordance with Maharashtrian traditions in January. The wedding was attended by his father, Raj Babbar, and other family members and friends. A retro-themed reception party was held a few days later.

Prateik and Sanya dated for a couple of years before he popped the question to her in Goa. Asked about how married life was treating him, Prateik told Hindustan Times, “So far so good! Everybody is alive. No one’s gone to jail so yeah. No I’m just kidding. I am very grateful.”

Also read: Prateik Babbar on married life with Sanya Sagar: So far so good, everybody is alive

The actor was recently seen in Amazon Prime original, Four More Shots Please, and will next be seen in Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy film Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 13:55 IST