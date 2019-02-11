Prateik Babbar on married life with Sanya Sagar: So far so good, everybody is alive

Actor Prateik Babbar, who recently tied the knot with long-time girlfriend, film director and producer Sanya Sagar, has a healthy update to give about his married life -- that no one has died yet. Sure, this is the least one would expect from a happy marriage but we’ll take his sense of humour as confirmation that the newlyweds are indeed having a good time together.

When asked about how marriage is treating him, Prateik told HT, “So far so good! Everybody is alive. No one’s gone to jail so yeah. No I’m just kidding. I am very grateful,” he said about his wife. Prateik and Sanya tied the knot in Lucknow on January 23 in a traditional Marathi-style wedding.

The actor was recently seen in Amazon Prime original, Four More Shots Please. The show revolves around four women in Mumbai who stand with each other through thick and thin. The lead cast includes Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Ghosh, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J. Prateik plays a bartender on the show who falls for a workaholic girl.

Also read: Four More Shots Please review: Amazon’s ‘sex’ comedy hurts at first but gets better with time

When asked what attracted him to the show, Prateik said he liked how efficient and mature his character was. He also added that he like the talented ensemble cast of the show. He said he is similar to Jeh in real life in the way he cares for the women. “He is micromanaging everything. He is very much like me. I am passionate about my work,” he said.

Four More Shots Please tells the story of a woman who feels insecure about her body, another who is learning to live a little after her divorce, one who can’t commit to a relationship and one who is being asked to mask her sexuality. Prateik says he empathises with all the characters. “These are all women with real problems, real issues, real circumstances, real emotions,” he said.

However, he said that he has always has always been able to empathise with women and see them with respect. He said that he even knew what his late mother and legendary actor Smita Patil wanted the most in life. “My mother wanted to be a mother. That’s the only thing she wanted from the bottom of her heart. She didn’t want to be the number one actress—which she was— and she didn’t want to be this great legend. All she wanted to be was a mother and she did but God took her away. So I always will empathise and sympathise with women,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 12:50 IST