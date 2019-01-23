Inside Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar’s vibrant mehendi ceremony. See pics

Actor Prateik Babbar is all set to tie the knot with Sanya Sagar, daughter of BSP leader Pawan Sagar. The first pictures from the couple’s haldi and mehendi ceremony were shared on social media. The bride and groom are seen having fun at the ceremony. While Sanya looks pretty in a yellow outfit coupled with a crown made of flowers, Prateik was seen in an off-white kurta pyjama paired with a green dupatta.

Pictures of Prateik’s haldi saw him in haldi from head to toe, posing with swag. The bride, Sanya, took to Instagram to share pictures and video on Insta stories from the ceremony. From the dhol, the decor to the mehandi, she seemed to be enjoying herself. Prateik had proposed to Sanya in Goa when the two had visited for a music festival.

Prateik’s brother Aarya Babbar also shared a picture of the bride in a pretty peach coloured lehenga and captioned it, “And today,” on his Insta stories. He also added a heart emoticon. The ceremony is set to take place on January 22 and 23.

See pictures from their ceremony:

Prateik and Sanya have been dating for a couple of years now and have even made appearances together. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Prateik said, “Sanya and I, along with our families, decided that something as pure as love should be solemnised on an auspicious day and what better day than Basant Panchami. She’s the best partner I could have asked for. It didn’t take me long to figure out that she was the one for me. I know it sounds cliched, but I can’t stop counting my blessings and thanking God for all the good that is happening in life.”

According to sources, BSP chief Mayawati, SP President Akhilesh Yadav and many other politicians are expected to attend the wedding ceremony.

