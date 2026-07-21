Himachal cabinet nod to fill 7,500 posts in govt depts

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Monday gave its nod to fill approximately 7,500 posts in government departments on either an outsourced or regular basis. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Monday. (File)

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said 3,950 posts for watchmen and multi-task workers had been sanctioned for senior secondary schools.

Another 200 posts for junior office assistants (library) have been approved within the education department, to be filled on a regular basis through the State Selection Commission. Additionally, 400 posts for multi-task workers have been sanctioned for various panchayats across the state, and 800 staff nurses will be recruited for the Ayurveda department.

The cabinet also approved the development of a multi-purpose commercial complex at Vikasnagar, Shimla, by the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) in collaboration with a private developer under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Big boost for medical education, health sectors

The cabinet gave clearance to non-practising allowance (NPA) to super-specialist faculty members possessing recognised DM, MCh and DrNB qualifications serving under the department of medical education and research.

An increase in the stipend for post-graduate students serving under the department was also cleared. Under the revised rates, first-year students will receive a monthly stipend of ₹50,000 instead of ₹40,000, second-year students will receive ₹60,000 instead of ₹45,000 and third-year students will get ₹65,000 in place of ₹50,000.

The cabinet approved the introduction of BSc Medical Technology (radiotherapy technologist) and Bachelor of Radiation Therapy Technology courses with an annual intake of 30 seats each at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

Amendments to the Post Graduate/Super-Speciality (PG/SS) Policy of the department of medical education also got the green light. Under the revised policy, general duty officers (GDOs) and direct candidates who, after obtaining their postgraduate degree, opt to serve as senior residents at Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS), Chamiyana, or in the speciality of radiodiagnosis at state medical colleges in Tanda, Hamirpur, Mandi, Chamba and Nahan (other than IGMC, Shimla) will be exempted from the mandatory field posting requirement.

The period of service rendered at AIMSS, Chamiyana, and in the radiodiagnosis speciality at other state medical colleges, excluding IGMC, Shimla, will be treated as field posting for the purposes of the policy. This provision will remain in force for six years.

It was also decided to establish an All India Institute of Ayurveda at Dhaneta in Nadaun area of Hamirpur district and 75 acres of land has been identified for this purpose.

The cabinet further allowed the procurement and supply of equipment for five critical care blocks at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda; Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Mandi; Regional Hospital, Una; Civil Hospital, Ghawandal; and Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS), Chamiyana, Shimla.

It decided to create and fill up 10 posts each of dialysis technicians in the department of nephrology at IGMC, Shimla; AIMSS, Chamiyana, and Tanda medical college, whereas Hamirpur, Mandi, Chamba and Nahan medical colleges will get five posts each.

A department of gastrointestinal surgery will also be set up at Tanda medical college, along with the creation of two posts of assistant professor.

Other decisions

Adoption of the Energy Service Company (ESCO) model for implementing energy-efficiency measures in the water supply, irrigation and sewerage pumping schemes of the Jal Shakti Vibhag.

Permission for development of Jathia Devi Mountain City, Shimla Hills.

Establishment of an Integrated Aqua Park at Nadaun in Hamirpur district, along with creation of 15 posts in various categories.

Procurement of equipment and other essential items worth ₹12.89 crore for the state-level Sports Centre of Excellence at Kharidi (Nadaun) in Hamirpur district.

Hiring for four posts for Sports Hostel (Volleyball) at Bhareri, Hamirpur district.

Upgrade of the Community Health Centre at Koti, Shimla district, into a 10-bed health institution.

Upgrade of the Ayurvedic Health Centre at Rait, Kangra district, to an Ayush Medical Office at the sub-divisional level, along with the creation of requisite posts.

Gives go-ahead to deployment of teachers for CBSE-affiliated govt schools

In another major decision, the cabinet approved the recommendations of the cabinet sub-committee constituted to address matters regarding the appointment and deployment of teachers and principals in 158 CBSE-affiliated government schools.

This follows the state government’s recent decision to introduce CBSE curriculum in government schools for which 3,468 teachers will be recruited.

Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said all procedures regarding teacher deployment, transfers and other administrative arrangements had been clarified to prevent any dissatisfaction among teachers.

Teachers will be appointed based on a selection test conducted by the School Education Board. The directorate of school education will conduct counselling for teachers, where they will be asked to provide three stations of their choice. A selected teacher, if already serving in a CBSE institution, will be retained there on a priority basis. Teachers nearing retirement will also be posted at a station of their choice.

Chauhan said principals and teachers of English and mathematics had already been appointed. However, some teachers who did not succeed in the selection process, and were subsequently removed from CBSE schools, had presented their case to the education minister and the government. After considering all these representations and practical issues, the cabinet approved the revised framework.