Prateik Babbar ties the knot with Sanya Sagar, see their wedding photos here

Actor Prateik Babbar on Wednesday tied the knot with his fiance, Sanya Sagar, in Lucknow. The ceremony was attended by their families, and the pictures from the couple’s wedding have been shared on social media. Prateik and Sanya were married in a Marathi-style Hindu ceremony and Sanya was draped in an orange sari. Prateik was wearing a cream coloured sherwani for the occasion.

A reception was also hosted in Lucknow and Sanya looked pretty in a cream and brown-coloured lehenga, while Prateik went with a green bandhgala suit and white churidhar.

Sanya also shared pictures from her mehendi and haldi ceremonies on Wednesday on Instagram.

Prateik and Sanya dated for a couple of years before the Mulk actor proposed to her in December 2018 in Goa. Speaking about marrying Sanya, the actor in an interview to Mumbai Mirror said, “I’ve been mentally ready for marriage for a while now as I believe it gives a relationship substance. Nothing will change, life will only get even more beautiful.”

Speaking of Sanya, he said, “I constantly feel her presence, she is my guardian angel and guiding force.”

