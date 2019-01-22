Actor Prateik Babbar to wed BSP leader’s daughter Sanya in Lucknow

A host of opposition leaders are set to descend on Lucknow on Wednesday for the wedding ceremony of actor Prateik Babbar, son of UPCC president Raj Babbar, with Sanya Sagar, daughter of BSP leader Pawan Sagar.

According to sources, BSP chief Mayawati, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states — Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattishgarh, that of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and other senior leaders of various political parties are likely to attend the ceremony to be held in a hotel.

Sources said Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit of his constituency Amethi, might bless the couple after landing in Lucknow on Wednesday.

In view of the marriage ceremony, the meeting of the BSP office bearers scheduled on Wednesday in the state unit office has been postponed.

Engagement of Sanya, a graduate from NIFT and holds a diploma from Film Academy in London, with Prateik was solemnized a year back on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Prateik is actor-politician Babbar’s son from his second wife well-known Bollywood actress late Smita Patil.

Reportedly, a reception is expected to be held in Mumbai as well later. The couple is believed to have known each other for close to a decade now.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 23:12 IST