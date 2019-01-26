Prateik Babbar, Sanya Sagar’s wedding reception: The newlyweds seal it with a kiss, see inside pics and video

After a traditional Marathi-style wedding in Lucknow on January 23 followed by reception there, it was time for Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar to jazz up matters for their Mumbai wedding reception.

The couple hosted a vintage-styled reception in Mumbai on Friday, which mostly saw family members in attendance with a sprinkling of Bollywood stars. Among those who made it to the do were veteran actor Dalip Tahil and Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant. Also seen at the party was Mohit Marwah, Anil Kapoor’s nephew with his wife Antara.

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar with veteran actor Dalip Tahil (left) and Prateik with Siddhant Kapoor.

Dressed in a western three-piece suit, complete with a cigar, hat and a walking stick in hand, Prateik seem to be channelling his inner ‘Gatsby’ with elan. The Flappers-themed party saw all turn up dressed in black ‘flamboyant’ western wear with women taking the lead. Sanya was dressed in a 1930s-styled flapper, short and shimmery dress and feathered hair accessory. The couple arrived at the venue in a vintage red convertible car.

Raj Babbar was spotted smoking a pipe while actor Ashish Soni, who is married to Juhi Babbar, kept it sober. Arya Babbar too was spotted having a nice time at the function.

Prateik and Sanya, daughter of BSP leader from Uttar Pradesh Pawan Sagar, have been together for a while. While Prateik is an actor, Sanya is a film director and producer, who has made several music videos.

Prateik, who recently starred in Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk, will be seen next in films like Brahmastra and Sushant Singh starrer Chhichhore.

