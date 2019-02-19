Katrina Kaif shoots for Bharat but it is Gully Boy and its stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt who get all her love

Praise for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy has been pouring in ever since the film hit the screens. The latest to applaud the work done by the director Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer, Alia and Siddhant Chaturvedi is none other than actor Katrina Kaif.

The Bharat actor took to Instagram and posted a review of the film. She wrote: “My dearest @zoieakhtar your time is here and how, you are such a leader and visionary, so fearless and always forging a new path @ranveersingh all heart and soul, what craft RESPECT @aliaabhatt you light up the screen words fall short to describe you @siddhantchaturvedi just phenomenal unforgettable performance, and the entire cast are just outstanding.”

Katrina Kaif shared her views on Gully Boy.

The film, loosely based on the lives of Mumbai rappers, Divine and Neazy, tells the story of the struggle of a rapper from Mumbai slums that has touched many a heart. Earlier, Karan Johar too had written his views on the film.

He wrote on Instagram: “When passion supersedes grass root realities...when dreams make you wake up to bigger dreams....when you wrap rap into a form of solid expression....when you tell a story that has all this and more....that’s when you have a film that you can assuredly call a MASTERPIECE of modern times! @zoieakhtar weaves a story of aspirations in the underbelly of Mumbai like a bonafide magician....she slowly reveals every trick in her genius bag and you walk away with a lump in your throat and a swag in your step...”

Meanwhile, Katrina is busy shooting for her next project Bharat, where she stars with Salman Khan. Bharat has had several shooting schedules including one in Malta, one in Punjab and Delhi. Sharing a picture of herself from the set, Katrina wrote: “Aan set 4 Bharat (On set for Bharat),” she wrote in Hindi.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. Produced by Atul Agnihotri and T-Series, Bharat is set to hit theatres on Eid 2019.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 17:07 IST