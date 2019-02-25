Koffee With Karan promo: I like Arjun Kapoor this way or that, says Malaika Arora

If you were wondering Koffee With Karan is finally over with Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra bringing the curtains down on this season, there is more to come. The makers have now released a new promo of the concluding episode that will have a jury giving away the Koffee Awards to the best performers. And among them is Malaika Arora, who confessed her liking for rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor for the first time.

Karan invited the jury of four consisting Malaika, Kirron Kher, Vir Das and comedian Mallika Dua to choose the best entertainers of the season. Malaika and Kirron were Karan’s co-judges on the reality show India’s Got Talent, which concluded last year.

The promo shows Karan asking the jury members to name the best male performer. After Kirron Kher names Arjun, Malaika also supports him, adding, “I like Arjun, this way or that way,” which leaves Karan Johar taking a moment to register the moment and Vir Das bursting out in a laugh.

The jury goes on to name Ranveer Singh as the winner of in one of the categories, which will be revealed only in the next episode. The promo also shows Kirron expressing her outright disagreement with Vir Das over his choice of the best performer by asking him to shut up. And the actor accepts her command.

For the record, Arjun had shared the Koffee With Karan couch with half-sister Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. On being enquired about his relationship status, the actor had confessed that he is not single. Later, when Karan had asked Malaika about her reaction to Arjun and Janhvi’s episode, she had said, “It was hot, honest and I loved every bit of it.”

Meanwhile, the rumours of Malaika and Arjun planning to tie the knot this year have gained momentum ever since the latter was spotted bonding with her and ex-husband Arbaaz’s son, Arhaan.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 18:03 IST