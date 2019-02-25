Koffee With Karan: Kareena Kapoor has never met Amrita Singh, Priyanka Chopra said she won’t stop flirting after wedding with Nick Jonas

Sunday’s episode of Koffee With Karan brought a close to the sixth season of the hit celebrity show. To bring the curtain down, host and filmmaker Karan Johar welcomed two of the biggest female actors of Bollywood on his show, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. As they took their seat, the two ladies appeared to be in a happy mood, all set for a fiery episode.

Karan started the chat by talking about the one thing common between the two, ex boyfriend Shahid Kapoor. He mentioned how Kareena dated him for five years while Priyanka dated him for two years. Priyanka contested it and said she isn’t going to deny or accept that they were in a relationship. Priyanka said that Shahid was not a point of contention between the two but the only point of commonality. Kareena and Priyanka also talked about how the three of them (with their other friends) also went for a trip to Bali together, which wasn’t any fun for anyone.

Karan then congratulated Priyanka on her recent wedding with American singer Nick Jonas and mentioned how happy she looked in all the pictures. He complained to Priyanka that she didn’t invite him or else anyone from Bollywood to the wedding but she had a snarky reply ready for him. She said he doesn’t invite her to any of his parties either. Karan promised her that if he ever gets married, she will be invited.

The three then talking about more and more leading female actors getting married at the peak of their careers nowadays and Kareena said she would credit for starting the trend. Karan asked her about how Saif Ali Khan proposed to her in Greece when Priyanka exclaimed that she too got engaged in Greece.

Kareena said they were shooting for her song Challiya Challiya from Tashan when Saif decided to stay back for the shoot and asked her to marry him. “Just woke up one morning and he was like ‘Listen, let’s get married. I wanna marry you. Let’s just go to a church, let’s just do it right here. I was like ‘ Are you mad?’ He was like ‘Yeah. I don’t care. We’re just gonna do it. I wanna marry you. I wanna spend the rest of my life with you and I can’t see it any other way.’ And I just realised this was it,” she said.

Kareena said that Saif told her about his son Ibrahim and daughter Sara. He told her they are of the utmost importance to him. Kareena said she told him she loved him and wanted to embrace everything about him. “I was madly in love with him. I’m still head over heels in love with him. And I think I always will be all my life. I think the best decision was to marry him,” she said.

Karan then asked Kareena about her equation with Saif’s ex wife Amrita Singh and if she talks to her. “No, but I have utmost respect and regard for her. We’ve never met,” she said. When Karan expressed shock, she said that she met Saif years after he had already got divorced from Amrita. “So it was not on anyone’s time. He was clearly single,” she said, clarifying that there was no infidelity on anyone’s part.

Talking about her in-laws, Priyanka said the Jonases are one big family. She mentioned how her side of the family at the wedding would just be her mother and brother while the four brothers would pose with their parents, wives and kids. She called their new relationship fun and said she is learning their way of life.

Priyanka said it took her 45 seconds to say yes to Nick when he proposed to her because they had dated just for two months. She said Nick and his brothers shut an entire Tiffany’s store to find her a ring. Kareena said Saif didn’t shut any stores for her but he did give her a palace.

Karan then showed the two old clips from their appearances on the show. In one clip Kareena asked where Priyanka gets her accent from and she had replied ‘The same place her boyfriend gets it from’. However, the two were left embarrassed by the old vidoes.

When asked why she doesn’t venture into Hollywood too like Priyanka, Kareena said she can’t leave her family behind. Karan asked her if she wasn’t ambitious enough, she said she was ambitious enough. Priyanka supported her by saying that going to Hollywood isn’t a marker of success anyway.

Karan asked Priyanka if she will stop flirting now that she is married. She said it won’t because she flirts a lot with her husband. Kareena reminded her “Par aapki shaadi abhi hui hai. Chaar din pehle.” Priyanka said, “Yea. But we started dating also chaar din pehle.” Kareena told her love life is great even after all these years and let slip a cheeky confession: “Yea, I had a lovely morning today as well so...”

The three then talked about the growing dominance of social media and the paparazzi culture on Bollywood. Kareena said she does whatever she can to raise her son Taimur to the best of her ability but is scared what the constant attention from media will do to him. She said she doesn’t like the Taimur doll at all. “I’m sorry to say that looks like Chucky the doll and it doesn’t look anything like Taimur Ali Khan at all. It has some strange blue eyes and some scruffy hair and a bandhgala does not make him my son,” she said.

Priyanka also revealed how she made sure her wedding pictures didn’t get leaked outside to the media. “So Serena Williams did this amazing thing which is like a little bag that you have. So you give people the bag, they put their phones inside and you lock them. So you can keep the phone but if you ever want to use it, you have to come back to get it unlocked. We had a mobile police stand,” she said.

Trying to get Kareena to share some gossip, Karan asked her if Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are dating. “I mean yeah. I mean of course,” she said. When asked if she will be a bridesmaid, she chose to stay silent. She said Sara and Kartik Aaryan will look good together. “He’s massy, she is classy,” she said.

In the rapid fire round, both the ladies decided to steer clear of controversies. Kareena said she would like to work with Varun Dhawan, thought Bradley Cooper looked like Saif in A Star Is Born and would lock up Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in a room together for some drama. She chose Sara over Janhvi and Ranbir over Ranveer because ‘blood is thicker than water’.

On her turn, Priyanka said that the meanest thing a troll ever said to her was that she was a ‘global scam artist’. She was referring to a sexist and racist article against her, published in US’ The Cut magazine shortly after her wedding. The article was taken down after severe backlash and the magazine’s editor issued an apology to Priyanka and Nick.

Priyanka said Nick would look hot with Bebo and Alia and she chose Alia over Deepika as the more talented actor. She said no one in Bollywood has been able to build an empire like the one she has envisioned. She also revealed she is in talks with Vishal Bharadwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for new projects.

The two were tied for the Koffee Hamper and Karan offered them a tie breaker question. He asked them to name an over-rated film and Priyanka said “I think there was a lot of credit given to Sanju.” Kareena chose not to answer it because while Priyanka has a career in Hollywood now, she still has to work in Bollywood. Therefore, Priyanka won the hamper.

