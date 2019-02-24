Koffee with Karan: Did Priyanka Chopra confirm Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor’s relationship?

Priyanka Chopra on the finale episode of Koffee with Karan confirmed that Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are a couple. Arjun and Malaika are often spotted together in public, but neither has acknowledged their relationship.

According to Pinkvilla, Priyanka will make the revelation on Sunday’s episode of the chat show, hosted by Karan Johar. Priyanka will be joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan in the episode, the season finale.

According to the report, Karan asks Priyanka if she knows whom Varun Dhawan is dating. When she says she doesn’t, Kareena scoffs that she is more in touch with Hollywood now. “Don’t forget your roots,” she tells Priyanka, who replies that she is aware that Malaika and Arjun are dating.

When Karan asks Kareena if she’ll be a bridesmaid at their wedding, Kareena dodges the question, but Karan then implies that Kareena is aware of the wedding date.

Also read: Koffee with Karan: Kareena Kapoor says the Taimur doll looks like Chucky from Child’s Play

Malaika and Arjun fuelled dating rumours when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Milan airport last year. Since then, they’ve been spotted frequently on dates. Arjun was recently spotted bonding with Malaika’s son, whom she has with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

In an appearance on Koffee with Karan, the host had tried asking Malaika about her relationship with Arjun, but to little avail. She reacted to Arjun’s Koffee with Karan appearance, however. She said, “It was hot, honest and I loved every bit of it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 19:32 IST