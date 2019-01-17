Malaika Arora shares a ‘take me back’ pic, Arjun Kapoor is already considering it

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor may not be ready to go public with their relationship, but they are in no mood to hide it either. On Thursday, Malaika shared a throwback picture on her Instagram account and later Arjun too shared a picture from the same vacation and had fans wondering what the two were up to.

Malaika captioned the picture, “Take me back... happiness.” Not only that, Arjun even replied on Malaika’s post and wrote, “Hmm... “ as if he was considering her plan.

Arjun had captioned his picture, “U Gotta pose on ur holiday to make sure u got enough Instagram ready pictures when ur back !!!” The pictures are reportedly from the time they visited Milan. Malaika also visited Arjun at his home after the Diwali bash at Karan Johar’s residence.

A source had told Filmfare, “Malaika and Arjun are extremely fond of each other. They have never really spoken about each other but they are extremely happy in their own personal space. In a steady relationship now, Malaika and Arjun plan to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot next year.”

But when Malaika was asked if she was going to tie the knot with Arjun Kapoor, the actor responded, “I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is looking forward to two interesting films including Battle of Panipat and India’s Most Wanted.

