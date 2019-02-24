Koffee with Karan: Kareena Kapoor says the Taimur doll looks like Chucky from Child’s Play

Koffee with Karan will conclude its sixth season with a finale episode featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Quick to dismiss rumours of any kind of rivalry between them, the actors will speak about their mutual admiration for each other, and unexpected realisations about things they have in common.

Kareena addresses the fascination the public seems to have with her child, Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur is often snapped on his way to and from school, and has even started reacting to the paparazzi. Admitting that there is little she and husband Saif Ali Khan can do to protect him from the photographers’ lenses, Kareena says, “We are just going to do our best, that’s all I can say. I can’t stop him from going out or going to the play school but I can request the paps to not take his pictures and yeah, that’s about it.”

She adds that they haven’t compiled a blue print for how to tackle the paparazzi, but are trying their best.

When host Karan Johar asks Kareena if she’s aware of the Taimur dolls being sold in the market, she says she is, but adds that the doll looks nothing like her son and instead resembles Chucky, the creepy doll from the Child’s Play horror movies. The doll “has some strange blue eyes and some scruffy hair and a bandgala - doesn’t make him my son,” Kareena says.

In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Saif had also spoken about the Taimur doll. “Maybe I should trademark his name…The least they could do is send me one!” he joked. “I am glad people are benefiting from him. I only ask God for his safety and happiness in return,” he said. Kareena had then said in a Times of India interview that she finds the whole idea ‘creepy’. “This is also highly disturbing that people would buy a toy that looks like someone’s child and give that to their kids to play with or just buy it and collect it. Next level creepy? I think yes,” she said.

