Koffee With Karan: Priyanka Chopra reveals what Nick Jonas asked her about her name change after wedding

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan had several unusual pairings this season. All from siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor to cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were seen sharing the couch for the first time. The show is now bringing the curtains down on season 6 with actors Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

Both the actors have dated Shahid Kapoor in the past and are now happily married and doing well in their respective careers. Looking at their history, a lot of fireworks are expected in the finale episode, to be aired this Sunday.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Karan asked Priyanka if she was now a Jonas, to which the actor agreed blushingly. She revealed that soon after she tied the knot with Nick at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in December last year, he asked her what her name was. When she replied “Priyanka Chopra Jonas,” he nodded saying, “I see... I see...” but enquired further, “And on Insta?” She said that was when she decided to change the name on social media as well.

The channel has already released a few promos from the upcoming episode. In one of the promos, Karan can be seen asking Priyanka the one millennial habit in which she could beat an 18 year old. Priyanka replies, “Moving on.”

During the chat she also revealed that she wasn’t aware who Varun Dhawan is dating, to which Kareena objected, saying, “What do you mean you don’t know who Varun is dating? So now you only know Hollywood actors or what? You are making us sound like ‘Kaun hai woh?’ Don’t forget your roots haan!”

