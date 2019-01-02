Janhvi Kapoor says she has still not processed her mother Sridevi’s death

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that her mother and late actor Sridevi’s death is still a shock to her. In a recent interview to Filmfare, Janhvi said she has still not been able to process it. The young actor was very close to her mother whose sudden death in February last year shocked the entire nation.

“I think, I was still in that state of shock, to be very honest. I think I am still in shock. None of it has been processed. Like, I have no memory of three or four months,” she said.

When asked about how her half-brother Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula became pillars of support for Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi, she said, “You know at the end of the day, we have the same blood in us. I don’t remember anything of those four months but I do remember that one day when we were sitting in Harsh (Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s son and Janvhi’s cousin) bhaiya’s room and Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi came in, I think that was the one day when I felt like, ‘Ok maybe we might be okay,” she said.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in July opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. Sridevi had already seen a few minutes of the movie before she left for her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding in Dubai, where she died of accidental drowning.

Janhvi recently said that 2018 was mixed bag for her as she had both the “worst and best experience” of her life in the same breath. Jahnvi said her personal growth has been “tremendous” and she has emerged stronger in the trying times.

“It’s harder to say anything... When I say ‘growth’, I mean personal growth, I don’t know about artistic. This year brought me both the worst and the best experience of my life. It’s a little strange... Our family is now united, so that is very big thing for me.

“But whatever happened that too was very heavy (tragedy). We are still in shock, so we haven’t been able to process it properly. I’m really thankful for all the love that we have received and I got a chance to work, which is a big thing for me. I got a chance to make my parents proud, which is most important for me,” she said during a session at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Janhvi will now work with Karan Johar on his movie Takht. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 20:12 IST