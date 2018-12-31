Janhvi Kapoor cuts her hair for photoshoot, says dad Boney Kapoor will kill her for it. See pic

Janhvi Kapoor has appeared on a new magazine cover, donning a never-before-seen look. Janhvi sports bangs and a sequined jacket on the cover of the January issue of Cosmopolitan magazine. The quote on the cover reads, “I’d much rather think the world is all rainbows and unicorns.”

In a video shared on the Cosmopolitan Instagram page, Janhvi says that she has cut her hair specifically for the cover shoot and that her dad was going to kill her for it.

Janhvi has previously appeared on the covers of magazines such as Brides Today, Vogue India and Grazia. Others to have graced the Cosmopolitan cover are Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor among others.

Janhvi is often photographed at the most glamorous Bollywood parties and is a paparazzi favourite. Recently, her bond with half-singlings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor has been making headlines. Janhvi took to Instagram to wish Anshula on her birthday recently. Sharing several pictures of their modern family, which also includes sister Khushi and father Boney Kapoor, Janhvi wrote, “Everyone’s most special, the reason we feel loved and safe. So thankful I have you to look up to. I love you more than you can imagine, always. HBD bro.” Janhvi and the Kapoor family celebrated Anshula’s birthday week in Singapore.

Janhvi, the daughter of late actor Sridevi, made her film debut with Dhadak, opposite fellow Bollywood newcomer Ishaan Khatter, half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor. The film was a box office success, making over Rs 100 crore worldwide. Janhvi will next be seen in a mystery role in Karan’s upcoming period drama, Takht, which boasts of an ensemble star cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and her uncle, Anil Kapoor. She will also play the lead role in a film about India’s first female combat pilot, Gunjan Saxena. Leaked set images from the film recently found their way online.

It was recently reported that Janhvi’s sister, Khushi Kapoor, will be making her Bollywood debut soon, in a project produced by Karan Johar and rumoured to be starring Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 09:22 IST