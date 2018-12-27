Janhvi Kapoor meets Smriti Irani, annoys her by continuously calling her aunty

Actor Janhvi Kapoor met union textile minister Smriti Irani, and managed to ‘annoy’ her. The minister, in a hilarious post, shared a picture from their meeting and said that the young actor kept calling her ‘aunty’ and apologising for it.

“‘The someone shoot me’ moment —When #jahnvikapoor sweetly apologises for continuously calling you aunty & you say “ koi baat nahi beta “ #totalsiyapa ye Aaj kal ke bachche #auntykiskobola,” she wrote. Janhvi liked the hilarious post as well.

Smriti Irani regularly shared funny posts and Bollywood memes on her Instagram page. Her latest post was a scene from Kareena Kapoor’s movie Jab We Met. “The ‘Take my advice, I don’t use it anyways’ tribe -You gave them a patient hearing in 2018, will ‘19 be the same!? ,” she captioned her post.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. The film was a remake of Marathi hit movie, Sairat. She will now be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial, Takht with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others.

She was presented the “Arts Stjerneskudd” (Shooting Star of the Year) award by the Royal Norwegian Consulate in Mumbai earlier this month. Talking on the occasion, Janhvi said: “It is an honour to be present here as any form of appreciation makes me feel special and I would like to continue my good work to live up to the expectation (of audience). I will work hard.”

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 13:48 IST