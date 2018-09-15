Smriti Irani gets emotional visiting her childhood home in Gurugram. Watch video

Ekta Kapoor, the czarina of Indian TV, who has successfully dabbled in producing Hindi films, has been trying her hand at web content, too. Her online streaming platform, called ALTBalaji, is all about providing the kind of content she is unable to produce in mainstream TV.

Her latest web series is called Home and Ekta is promoting it in a unique way--her team has started a hashtag called #MYHOME, which introduces us to the homes of celebs. In the series, she recently tweeted a video of union minister and former TV actor Smriti Irani, who went 35 years back in time to visit her first ever home in Gurugram.

Sharing the video, Ekta wrote: “HOME is not just made up of four walls, but it is love and family that make a house, a HOME! Watch the emotional journey of @smritiirani as she revisits her childhood home and for the first time shares her #MyHOME story with us @altbalaji.”

In the video, Smriti goes to her old rented apartment in Gurugram and looks visibly emotional to meet her childhood friends and their children. The residents greet her with warmth and affection. For them, she remains the child she was. However, on learning that the house she once lived has now been transformed into a shop, she breaks down. Like in the old days, she takes a rickshaw ride with her friend and enjoys a plate of local chaat. Sharing the video Smriti simply wrote: “Home.”

Celebrated artistes such as Aahana Kumra, Nakull Mehta, Prince Narula, Kanchi Singh and Avika Gor, among others,have shared their ‘Home’ journeys. Ekta had shared a video of her father Jeetendra’s visit to his first home, too.

Home is a new series by Ekta Kapoor and has been directed by Habib Faisal. It tells the story of a middle-class family fighting for their home. It is loosely based on true events revolving around the Campa Cola Compound Case. It stars Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar and Parikshit Sahni in lead roles.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 14:36 IST