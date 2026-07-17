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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, July 18, has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 17, 2026, 23:12:03 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #PlayDate

    What: Treasure Hunt

    Gram it: Delhi might be facing some hot and humid days in July but that doesn't deter people from turning up at the popular Lodhi Gardens. Here's how some visitors were seen spotted enjoying the view of the foliage, on Friday. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Gram it: Delhi might be facing some hot and humid days in July but that doesn't deter people from turning up at the popular Lodhi Gardens. Here's how some visitors were seen spotted enjoying the view of the foliage, on Friday. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

    Where: Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas Fort Road

    When: July 18

    Timings: 5pm to 7.30pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Kamra No. 9 (Director: Manav Sethi)

    Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road

    When: July 18

    Timings: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Book Discussion | Jagannath: Stories of Faith and Devotion (Speakers: Smita Das Jain & Beetashok Chatterjee)

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: July 18

    Timings: 6pm to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #Staged

    What: Bunkar: Stories Woven Anew (Director: Danish Iqbal)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 18

    Timings: 5pm and 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Bharatanatyam Arangetram Ft. Vidhi Bansal

    Where: Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, 89, Lodhi Road

    When: July 18

    Timings: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Taj Mahal Ka Tender (Director: Ajay Shukla)

    Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

    When: July 18

    Timings: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Open Mic – Poetry, Prose & Language

    Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram

    When: July 18

    Timings: 6pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Bismil ki Mehfil

    Where: Exhibition Hall 1C, Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

    When: July 18

    Timings: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Tote Bag Painting Workshop

    When: July 18

    Where: Refections Cafe, H, 273, Rajdhani Enclave, Pitampura

    Timings: 2.31pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Kohat Enclave (Red Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Drum Circle – Jamming Session

    Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Hauz Khas

    When: July 18

    Timings: 4pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Legends of Tomorrow: 32nd Quarterly Baithak Ft. Neepa Choudhury, Mayukh Das, Sandeep Mohanty

    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 18

    Timings: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

    #JustforLaughs

    What: Lemons & Peaches Ft. Gursimran Khamba

    When: July 18

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    Timings: 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #UpNext

    What: Feathers & Rainclouds – Birding Walk (Guide: Kaushani Banerjee

    Where: Tughlaqabad Biodiversity Park, CH Ganga Baksh Marg (Near Tughlaqabad Village)

    When: July 19

    Timings: 6am to 8am

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Tughlakabad (Violet Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Teej & Rakhi Bazaar

    Where: Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 7/50 G, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri

    When: July 15

    Timing: 12pm

    Entry: (RSVP) +91 7428077338 & +91 7428077339

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 18 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 18 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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