HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Treasure Hunt

Where: Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas Fort Road

When: July 18

Timings: 5pm to 7.30pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

What: Kamra No. 9 (Director: Manav Sethi)

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road

When: July 18

Timings: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | Jagannath: Stories of Faith and Devotion (Speakers: Smita Das Jain & Beetashok Chatterjee)