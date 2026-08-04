Bikaner heroin, weapons haul points to Punjab prison nexus

The seizure of 10 kg of heroin and 11 foreign-made pistols in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district has uncovered suspected links to an international cross-border smuggling network allegedly being operated by inmates lodged in Punjab prisons, police said on Monday. According to the IG, the alleged mastermind of the racket has been identified as Rakesh Prajapat, who is wanted in multiple cases in Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka and Punjab and carries a reward of ₹75,000. He remains absconding.

Bikaner range inspector general of police Om Prakash said police will seek production warrants from the court within the next one or two days to interrogate the suspects currently lodged in Punjab jails.

“One accused, identified as Virendra Singh, has been taken into custody, while several others have been named in the investigation,” the IG said.

According to the IG, the alleged mastermind of the racket has been identified as Rakesh Prajapat, who is wanted in multiple cases in Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka and Punjab and carries a reward of ₹75,000. He remains absconding.

According to police, Prajapat, a resident of Pali district, was previously lodged in a Punjab jail, where he allegedly came into contact with members of a Pakistan-linked smuggling network.

After his release, he is suspected of recruiting local youths into the cross-border trafficking racket. Arrested accused Virendra also hails from Pali district.

The recovery was made on Sunday during Operation Shock Wave in a joint operation by the District Special Team (DST) and Khajuwala police in the 8KYD area of Bikaner’s Khajuwala.

Khajuwala SHO Ashok Bishnoi said the seizure included 10 kg of Afghan heroin, allegedly smuggled into India from Pakistan via drones, along with 11 foreign-made firearms.

“The seized weapons included two Turkish-made pistols, four Glock pistols and several Star-brand firearms, along with 100 live cartridges and 22 magazines. A motorcycle suspected to have been used by the accused was also seized. Preliminary investigation suggests the consignment is suspected to have originated in Afghanistan and was smuggled across the border via drones,” the SHO said.

Superintendent of police Mridul Kachhwa said the operation was carried out after sustained surveillance by the district cyber team in coordination with security agencies monitoring activities along the international border.

Investigators believe both the narcotics and the weapons were meant to be supplied to networks operating in Punjab. IG Om Prakash said the investigation would also identify handlers allegedly operating from Punjab prisons.

The latest seizure comes months after Bikaner police, on April 22, recovered 14kg of heroin from a scooter on Pugal Road after the rider, Khetaram Meghwal, met with an accident following a collision with a nilgai.

Police said drone-based smuggling from Pakistan has emerged as a major security concern along the India-Pakistan border. During the first seven months of 2026, security agencies seized 69.808 kg of heroin, allegedly dropped into Indian territory by drones.

Investigating agencies said the network was spread across several border areas, including Karanpur, Raisinghnagar, Rawla, Hindumalkot, Kesarisinghpur and Jaitsar in Sriganganagar district, besides Khajuwala in Bikaner district.

A joint investigation by the Rajasthan Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and CID has found that some local youths were allegedly lured with money to retrieve the drone-dropped consignments, which were then routed to criminal networks in different states.

Security agencies believe the supply of sophisticated foreign-made weapons along with narcotics indicates that the objective extends beyond drug trafficking and may also be aimed at strengthening organised crime networks and posing a broader threat to national security. Investigators are therefore treating the drone-based trafficking network as a potential case of narco-terrorism.

“Cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons through drones poses a serious challenge to national security. All security agencies are working in close coordination, and every individual connected to the drone-dropping network is under strict surveillance,” the IG said.