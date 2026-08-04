Punjab: ‘Duped’ by self-styled godman, man ends life

A Ludhiana resident allegedly set himself on fire inside a public washroom outside the city-1 police station in Khanna on Monday, moments after submitting a complaint, accusing a self-styled godman and his associates of harassing and duping him of ₹73,000. He died on the spot. The deceased was a resident of Ishar Nagar in Ludhiana. Before ending life, the victim gave a police complaint in which he accused self-styled godman Charan Das, who operates from Lalheri Road in Khanna, and three of his associates of duping him of ₹73,000 on the pretext of performing religious rituals to resolve his financial problems.

According to Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia, the victim had visited the police station to lodge a complaint against self-styled godman Charan Das, who operates from Lalheri Road in Khanna, and three of his associates, alleging that they had duped him of ₹73,000 on the pretext of performing religious rituals to resolve his financial problems.

Finding no improvement in his situation, he demanded a refund. While ₹20,000 was allegedly returned, the remaining amount was never paid back, he mentioned while accusing them of harassing and threatening him when he sought the balance amount. In his complaint, the man stated that the financial loss had left him struggling to meet household expenses and even pay his children’s school fees.

Police said that shortly after submitting the complaint, the man went to a public washroom outside the police station and allegedly set himself ablaze. A matchbox and an empty bottle containing an inflammable substance were recovered from the spot.

SSP Ahluwalia said the deceased had earlier approached the police with similar allegations. He had been called to the police station on May 7 this year, but according to the statement in his latest complaint, he was unable to appear then due to poor health.

Charan Das and his associates — Makhan Singh, Jugraj Singh and Inderpreet Singh — have been booked for abetment to suicide, police said.