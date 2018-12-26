Janhvi Kapoor’s look as IAF officer Gunjan Saxena leaked, see pics

Janhvi Kapoor has followed up the success of her first film Dhadak by signing two more films—Takht, to be directed by her mentor Karan Johar and untitled biopic on Gunjan Saxena, Indian Air Force’s first female combat pilot, who took part in the Kargil War in 1999.

While Takht’s shoot is still to begin, it looks like Janhvi has already begun work on the said biopic. In a report in Times Now, Janhvi can be seen wearing a pair of IAF dungarees in blue. Her hair is done in a tight bun, while she has minimal make-up on. She is looking downwards as she is seen walking towards a plane on the air field.

Janhvi remains the toast of the town, post her performance in her debut film Dhadak. However, she was quite a star even before the start of film career. Her many appearances with her late mom Sridevi in social dos were popular online. However, post the success of Dhadak, she has been catapulted to a totally different zone. Her many appearances in Bollywood parties, gym outings or appearances in fashion shows are widely shared online.

Dhadak, for the uninitiated, was the official Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat. It was a tragic love story between a Dalit boy and an upper caste girl and went on to be a surprise hit when it released in 2017.

Meanwhile, Takht is based on the last leg of the mighty Mughal rulers: it will see Ranveer Singh play Dara Shikoh while Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the role of Aurangzeb. It is still not clear in what role will Janhvi appear in the film.

