Panchang Today, July 22, 2026: Shukla Navami under Swati Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 22, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For July 22, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance points to a Budhvar (Wednesday) that favours thoughtful planning, balanced communication and steady progress. With Shukla Navami, Swati Nakshatra, and the Moon in Libra, the day encourages practical decisions, diplomatic conversations and well-timed action.
|KEY TIMINGS TODAY
|SUNRISE
|5:36 AM
|SUNSET
|7:18 PM
|RAHU KAAL
|12:27 pm to 2:10 pm
|HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOW
|Vijaya Muhurta: 2:44 pm to 3:39 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar is associated with communication, trade, learning, paperwork and practical thinking. Combined with Shukla Navami, the day supports forward movement, especially when clear intentions are matched with discipline. Rather than endlessly reconsidering your options, focus on taking measured action.
Swati Nakshatra brings themes of flexibility, adaptability and independent thinking. It favours negotiations, comparing options and adjusting to changing situations without losing your balance. Meanwhile, the Moon in Libra highlights fairness, cooperation and diplomacy, making this a favourable day for agreements, client interactions, presentations and relationship-building.
The presence of Sadhya Yog and Shubha Yog further supports constructive effort, organised work and gradual progress. Overall, today's energy rewards those who combine confidence with patience and courtesy.
How to Use the Day
Work and Important Decisions
This is a productive day for work involving writing, teaching, business communication, documentation, accounts and negotiations. If you've been postponing an important task, Shukla Navami provides the momentum needed to move it forward.
Swati Nakshatra encourages independent thinking, but avoids dividing your attention between too many priorities. Keep meetings focused, review agreements carefully and leave room for final revisions before making commitments. The Libra Moon reminds you that presentation matters, so polished communication and fair dealings are likely to produce better results.
Relationships and Communication
Today's planetary influences encourage calm, respectful conversations. It's a favourable time to resolve misunderstandings, discuss shared responsibilities or clarify expectations without creating unnecessary conflict.
Swati also values personal freedom, so give both yourself and others enough space to reflect. Don't mistake silence for rejection or delayed replies for disinterest. Honest, thoughtful communication will strengthen both personal and professional relationships. If discussions become repetitive, return to practical solutions instead of emotional reactions.
Reflection and Spiritual Routine
Today's energy invites you to reflect on how you communicate and where greater balance is needed in your daily life. Budhvar supports mental organisation, making this an ideal time to clear pending messages, organise your thoughts or journal about unfinished conversations.
Shukla Navami encourages honest self-reflection that leads to meaningful action, while Swati reminds you to distinguish healthy flexibility from hesitation. Even a small adjustment in your attitude, timing or communication can create lasting positive change.
|PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE
|Date and Vaar
|July 22, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha
|Tithi (Lunar Day)
|Shukla Navami until 7:03 am, Thursday; then Shukla Dashami
|Nakshatra (Lunar Constellation)
|Swati until 11:02 pm; then Vishakha
|Yog (Sun-Moon Combination)
|Sadhya until 6:40 pm; then Shubha until 7:18 pm, Thursday
|Karan (Half-Tithi-Division)
|Balava until 6:06 pm; then Kaulava until 7:03 am, Thursday; then Taitila until 8:05 pm, Thursday
|Moon Sign (Zodiac Position)
|Libra
|AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT)
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:14 AM
|4:55 AM
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:35 AM
|5:36 AM
|Amrit Kalam
|1:26 PM
|3:10 PM
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:44 PM
|3:39 PM
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:18 PM
|7:38 PM
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:18 PM
|8:19 PM
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:06 AM, Thursday
|12:48 AM, Thursday
|Ravi Yog
|11:03 PM
|5:37 AM, Thursday
Those following Panchang timings may use Vijaya Muhurta (2:44 pm to 3:39 pm) for important tasks requiring confidence and successful completion. It is well suited for submitting proposals, closing pending matters, making presentations or moving an existing plan into action.
Amrit Kalam (1:26 pm to 3:10 pm) is also considered favourable, particularly for work that requires cooperation, concentration and steady progress. These windows are best used for executing well-prepared plans rather than beginning something impulsively.
|INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|Rahu Kaal
|12:27 PM
|2:10 PM
|Gulika Kal
|10:44 AM
|12:27 PM
|Yamaganda
|7:19 AM
|9:02 AM
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:00 PM
|12:55 PM
|Varjyam
|5:16 AM, Thursday
|7:01 AM, Thursday
|Aadal Yog
|11:03 PM
|5:37 AM, Thuersday
Rahu Kaal (12:27 pm to 2:10 pm) is traditionally considered unsuitable for beginning major new ventures. If work cannot be postponed, use this period for reviewing documents, organising information, replying to emails or preparing for later decisions.
Similarly, Yamaganda (7:19 am to 9:02 am) is better suited for routine tasks, travel preparation, administrative work or internal discussions rather than launching important initiatives. These cautionary periods are intended to encourage thoughtful scheduling rather than create fear. Use them to refine your plans so you're fully prepared when more favourable timings arrive.
|SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & SUNSET
|SUNRISE
|5:36 AM
|SUNSET
|7:18 PM
|MOONRISE
|1:27 PM
|MOONSET
|12:13 AM, Thursday
|RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified.)
|CITY
|RAHU KAAL
|Mumbai
|12:45 pm to 2:23 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|12:27 pm to 2:10 pm
|Bengaluru
|12:26 pm to 2:01 pm
|Hyderabad
|12:22 pm to 2:00 pm
|Chennai
|12:15 pm to 1:51 pm
|Ahmedabad
|12:45 pm to 2:25 pm
|Pune
|12:40 pm to 2:18 pm
|Kolkata
|11:43 am to 1:22 pm
|Jaipur
|12:33 pm to 2:14 pm
|Kochi
|12:31 pm to 2:06 pm
|Lucknow
|12:12 pm to 1:54 pm
|Indore
|12:33 pm to 2:12 pm
|Guwahati
|11:29 am to 1:11 pm
|Chandigarh
|12:28 pm to 2:12 pm
|Surat
|12:45 pm to 2:24 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|12:03 pm to 1:40 pm
|Nagpur
|12:19 pm to 1:59 pm
|Coimbatore
|12:28 pm to 2:03 pm
|Varanasi
|12:04 pm to 1:45 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|11:53 am to 1:31 pm
Today's Panchang Guidance
Traditional Panchang wisdom suggests this Wednesday is best approached with patience, preparation and balanced communication. Think carefully, speak respectfully and act with purpose. A calm, organised approach is likely to produce the most rewarding results.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on your location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More