Arjun, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor fly to Singapore to celebrate Anshula’s birthday. See pics

New Year is here and so is the reason to party. Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor along with son Arjun Kapoor, daughters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi headed to Singapore to ring in Anshula’s birthday and get into the festive mood. Wishing his sister on the occasion, Arjun shared two pictures from their vacation on Instagram and captioned them, “Happy birthday Ansh... ur an extension of me, the best part of me & u always shall be the world to me...#happybirthdayanshula #bestsisterever#growinguptoofast.

New Year is here and so is the reason to party. Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, along with son Arjun, daughters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi, ”

The Kapoors seem excited to kickstart their first New Year vacation together. In the first picture, the entire family is seen in black outfits. While the birthday girl is all smiles in a black floor-length dress on the left, Janhvi is seen in an ankle-length dress with a slit. Khushi, on the other hand, is seen in a white and black outfit. The other picture shows the siblings sharing a hearty laugh while enjoying a light moment.

The year 2018 brought the worst and the best for the Kapoor family. After legendary actor Sridevi’s untimely death in Dubai in February, the family came close and supported each other in the time of need. Arjun also shared the couch on Koffee With Karan with Janhvi. The two took friendly digs at each other’s personal life as Arjun confessed that he is not single while enquiring Janhvi about Ishaan Khatter.

Janhvi also made her Bollywood debut this year with Dhadak opposite Ishaan. And as per Karan’s revelation on the radio show No Filter Neha, even Khushi is gearing up to her Bollywood debut in 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 11:19 IST