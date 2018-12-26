Khushi Kapoor may make her debut in 2019, announces Karan Johar on No Filter Neha

Filmmaker Karan Johar was called the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ by actor Kangana Ranaut on his chat show Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker launched Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s half brother Ishaan Khatter and produced Simbaa, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara’s second film of the year.

Karan, who is now equally known for his fashion choices as much as for his films, dropped a bomb on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha. On being asked about star kids who will make their debut in 2019, the filmmaker named Javed Jaffrey’s son Mizaan and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Talking about the two, he said, “Mizaan is going to be amazing, he is a potential big star and a great dancer. And Khushi perhaps, she is gorgeous and lovely.”

According to some reports, Mizaan is set to be launched by none other than Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has signed him for his next project. However, what Khushi Kapoor is up to is yet unknown. The daughter of Boney and late Sridevi is known for her fashionable appearances and is quite popular on the social media. While Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak this year, there is no confirmation yet about Khushi’s future plans.

Mizaan Jaffrey (left) with his family.

Karan had earlier launched Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in the 2012 film Student of the Year. He is now set to launch Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey in the film’s sequel. Karan also considers himself as Alia’s godfather and recently got emotional on watching her performance. On being asked about the last time he cried, he said, “I won’t disclose what it is but she has done something in the film. You know when I see Alia, I get that feeling like I’m seeing my daughter perform. And because I have that emotion for her I just started crying in the end for some weird reason. I’m going through something internally which I’m not aware of and I just got very teary. And I rang her up and said her I got very emotional, well done.”

Alia is also starring in his next big project titled Takht. The film is a big budget multi-starrer also featuring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi and Anil Kapoor. Talking about the film, he said, “Takht is hugely, most passionate piece of material that I will ever direct. I am obsessed with the Mughal era. That’s the one part of history I was obsessed with in terms of its visual texture, content, controversial content, the political betrayal, the love, the lust madness, the violence. That era is exotic and absolutely beautiful. It is the film I always chased and wanted to put on screen. I can’t wait for the world to see.” He added that he will stop doing everything else when the film goes on the floors in August or September next year.

