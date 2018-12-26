Karan Johar has a hilarious tip on how to ace an orgasm scene, and a warning for Sonam Kapoor

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is currently hosting the sixth season of his talk show Koffee With Karan, swapped roles for Neha Dhupia’s radio show, No Filter Neha. The filmmaker was a guest on the show and spoke unabashedly about his unapologetic fashion choices, star kids and sex. Karan is known for asking questions regarding the sex lives of his guests on his chat show and spoke about his own sexual preferences at length on Neha’s show.

He even went on share a few tips for actors and directors about how to enact an orgasm scene. He advised the actors to eat terrible food the night before filming the scene and have a bout of loose motions but without a lavatory nearby. He even went on to enact the scene on radio leaving the host and listeners stunned.

On being asked about his first world problems, he revealed that he is currently very troubled by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. He recalled how he was very upset as the actor wore a jacket similar to the one he wanted to wear. He said that they should now connect on whatsapp and discus what they are wearing next as a lot of strategy goes into planning the whole look. “I am going through mid-life crisis and it is like fashion terrorism,” he said.

Karan’s fasincation for fashion seems to be on an all time high as he even went on to recite his own version of A to Z, which he wants to teach his kids. He said, “A – Armani, B – Balenciaga, C – Christian Dior, D – Dolce and Gabana, E – Escada, F – Fendi, G – Gucci, H – Hermes, I – Issey Miyake, J – Jaguar, K – Kenzo, L -Lavin, M – Moschino, N – Nautica, 0 – Oscar De Le Renta, P – (Emillio) Pucci, Q – There is no Q, because we shouldn’t ask questions about fashion, R – Ralph Lauren, Ralph and Russo, S – Stella Mc Cartney, T - Timerland, U – Ungaro, V – Vivienne Westwood, W – Wendell Rodricks, X –Because we have many , Y – Yohji Yamamoto, Z – Zegna.”

Karan also shared how he was hosting an event with Neha and suffered a fall backstage from a height of about 10 feet. He revealed how he was dressed in a sherwani by Abu Jaani-Sandeep Khosla which actually saved him from getting any scratches as it was too heavy with embroidery. He also revealed that he changes three underwears a day as he doesn’t like to be in one underwear all the time. He also warned ruling fashionista Sonam Kapoor of his arrival and said that he will soon replace her as the new fashionista in Bollywood.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 16:51 IST