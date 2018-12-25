Karan Johar reveals new details about Takht, teases Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal’s characters

Filmmaker Karan Johar discussed his upcoming film, the period drama Takht, at length on Neha Dhupia’s talk show, No Filter Neha. Karan has assembled an ensemble cast of young stars that includes Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar, who will be joined by veterans Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor.

“Takht is the most passionate piece of material that I think I will ever direct. I’m hugely passionate about it. I’m obsessed about the Mughal era ever since I can remember. That’s the one part of history that I was obsessed about in terms of its visual texture, its controversial content, the political betrayal, the love, the lust, the decadence, the debauchery, the madness, the violence, everything. That era is exotic and it’s gorgeous. It’s absolutely beautiful,” Karan said, according to Indian Express.

The director further elaborated that at its core, Takht is the story of two brothers - Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb. Actors Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal recently revealed during journalist Rajeev Masand’s roundtable that they’d be playing Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, respectively.

“It’s something that I’ve always chased and wanted to kind of put up there and finally when Sumit Roy, the writer, came to me with the story of Dara and Aurangzeb, which is pretty much the first time I’m saying that what Takht is about. I think it is that part of history that I’m so passionate about. I can’t wait to get into the prep mode which I’ve already started off,” Karan continued.

It has been rumoured that Anil Kapoor will play Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the film, while Kareena will play his daughter, Jahanara.

Karan recently said during an interview that he was empowered to make Takht after the success of the period epic Baahubali, which he ‘presented’ in the north Indian market through his Dharma Productions banner. Karan will also be producing the star-studded Kalank, the ambitious Brahmastra and the relatively lighthearted sequel, Student of the Year 2, in 2019.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 19:02 IST