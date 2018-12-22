Karan Johar has shared a video of his twins Yash and Roohi and it’s overflowing with sibling love. Watch here

When filmmaker Karan Johar is not making films, hosting his chat show or shopping for designer clothes, he is busy spending quality time with his kids Roohi and Yash. The proud father is a regular in sharing his kids’ cute videos on Instagram and dropped one more this weekend. His kids have a fan following of their own and are among the paparazzi’s favourite star kids.

In the recent video, Karan asks his kids about their activities. His son Yash can be seen trying to get his hands on something falling short of his height. On being asked about what he is wearing, the blonde-haired boy ignores his father and runs to share a hug with his sister. Karan is quick to comment, “Oh my God! You are not like your papa and not obsessed with what you are wearing. Love that.” The two kids can be seen sharing hugs and kisses as they get busy playing with each other. His mother can also be seen chatting on phone. He captioned the video, “Twin lovin! #toodles! @hiroojohar.”

Karan is currently hosting the sixth season of Koffee With Karan and has already interacted with several new guests including Janhvi Kapoor who was seen for the first time with half-brother Arjun Kapoor on a public platform, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah and Sara Ali Khan who accompanied her father Saif Ali Khan.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt opened the new season by sharing the couch for the first time together. They were followed by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in the second episode. A lot many celebs are still in waiting to feature in the upcoming episodes.

Baahubali trio of director SS Rajamouli and actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati and brothers Shahid and Ishaan Khatter are yet to be seen sharing the couch this season.

