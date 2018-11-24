Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash show their dancing and driving skills in new video

Star kids these days have a fan following all their own. If Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur is a paparazzi favourite, Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash are not far behind either. The proud father often shares candid pictures and videos of the little ones on his Instagram account but the latest video shared by the filmmaker is the best of all.

He shared the video with the caption, “Please see the dancing the driving skills! #mylovestory #roohiandyash.” The two siblings can be seen taking a joyride in a toy car. As the music plays in the background, Karan asks them to do some dancing. After grooving to the beats for a while, Yash holds Roohi in a tight embrace. As he continues to hug her, Roohi simply bends over the steering wheel to have a taste of it, literally. While Roohi looks cute in shoulder-length hair and a bright floral frock, Yash is dressed up in a striped shirt and trousers. The love and bonhomie between the two can make anyone’s day on the social media.

The little munchkins are always pictured together and are occasionally joined by Taimur for a playdate. Alia Bhatt, who considers Karan as her godfather also drops in sometimes to spend time with the kids.

The filmmaker became a single father to the twins in February last year, via surrogacy. He named his son after his father Yash Johar and his daughter Roohi by rearranging the alphabets of his mother Hiroo Johar’s name.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 10:28 IST