Alia Bhatt spends time with Yash and Roohi as dad Karan Johar is away at Paris. See pics

Karan Johar, who is a ‘father and then a filmmaker’, is now in Paris for Gucci’s show. While he may be away from home, his twin babies Yash and Roohi are enjoying the company of Alia Bhatt. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of his son posing with swag and his daughter being held by Alia.

He captioned the first picture, “Posing like paapa, learning early.” Yash looks adorable in denims and grey t-shirt as he looked into the camera solemly. Roohi posed with Alia for the picture, which Karan captioned, “My Girls.” He added the heart emoticon to stress how lovely the picture was.

Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora also commented on how cute his kids were and we couldn’t agree more. Karan was recently on Anaita Shroff Adajania’s chat show, Feet Up With the Stars, in which the ace director revealed that he had never changed the diapers of his kids. He had, in fact, stressed on how bad an idea that was as he might end up giving his babies diaper rashes by doing something wrong.

On the work front, Karan is quite busy with multiple projects that he is producing, which includes Brahmastra and Simmba. He is also directing Takht, which is a multistarrer big budget period film starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Bhumi Pednekar and others. Speaking about this film Karan had said that this would be Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham in Mughal E Azam era.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 21:40 IST