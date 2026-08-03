22-year-old shows ₹4.8 lakh salary screenshot: ‘I’m not even from an IIT’

A 22-year-old growth marketer has shared a screenshot of his salary from two different sources — adding up to ₹4.8 lakh together — to show that one does not need an IIT education to earn well. Lavanya Jain shared screenshots of bank transaction alerts and claimed that he earns more than the highest placement package offered by his college. Lavanya Jain shared a screenshot showing ₹4.8 lakh credited to his account. (X/@ilavanyajain)

In his X post, Jain said he now makes over $100,000 a year working part-time as a contractor and has built multiple passive income streams.

'I dropped out in my final semester' Jain, who has worked in growth and go-to-market (GTM) roles at startups including Runable, Kairos Computer and Fold, said he is not an IIT graduate and left his electronics and communications engineering degree before completing it.

“I'm not even from an IIT. In fact, I dropped out from my btech, majoring in electronics and communications engineering in my final semester. I think it was one of the best decisions of my life,” he said.

He added that he now earns more than the highest placement package at his college. "I’m earning more than the highest placement of my college (100k USD) that too working part time, as a contractor,” Jain said.