Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, Karan Johar’s son Yash enjoy Sunday play date. See pics

Director Karan Johar and actor Kareena Kapoor are have forever been best friends. The two share a love for gossip and have often confessed about the same on various occasions. The two have now embraced parenthood and often take their kids along when they hang around with each other. While Karan Johar welcomed twins Roohi and Yash via surrogacy last year, Kareena is the mother of the paparazzi’s favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan.

The filmmaker recently shared a picture from Yash and Taimur’s playdate with the caption, “All heart!!! #taimurandyash.” Taimur can be spotted in a bright red shirt paired with denims while Yash is in a blue shirt and denims as he plays with a heart-shaped prop.

Karan had also shared a video of his twins as he spent a laid back Sunday with them. Both the kids can be seen mimicking at how the other one cries. He had captioned the video, “Peek a boo!! With my puddings #roohiandyash #familysunday.”

Taimur was recently spotted at a children’s Diwali bash along with Kareena. He was joined by his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and aunt Soha Ali Khan. The were seen in festive wear as they took part in the celebrations. While Taimur had donned a yellow kurta pajama, Inaaya sat in a cotton lehenga with a bow in her hair.

The little Nawab also turned into a mini Dracula for Halloween complete with a cape for a Halloween party hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma. Karan’s twins were also spotted at the bash in Halloween costumes.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 10:05 IST