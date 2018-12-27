 Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor go out on a dinner date, the Bachchans fly out for vacation
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor go out on a dinner date, the Bachchans fly out for vacation

Actor Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted outside a restaurant after their dinner date, while Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were spotted at the airport.

bollywood Updated: Dec 27, 2018 19:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted out on a date.

As the vacation mood sets in, Bollywood celebrities are also ready to ring in the New Year in style. Before heading out of India, probably to join his sister Anshula Kapoor for her birthday week in Singapore, actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted out on a dinner date with Malaika Arora, who then headed to Salman Khan’s birthday bash t his Panvel farmhouse, with sister Amrita Arora.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at the airport. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were windblown as the paparazzi took pictures of the mother and daughter.

The other actors spotted at the airport include Kangana Ranaut and Varun Dhawan. Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at a private airport terminal in Mumbai, where he was joined by director Aanand L Rai, who directed SRK’s recent outing, Zero. Actor Vani Kapoor was spotted at Versova.

Model Hasleen Kaur tied the knot with a Delhi-based Amber Rana in a traditional sikh ceremony.

#shilpashetty having a good time #family #xmas

#vaanikapoor snapped in versova

Actor Arjun Kapoor was also spotted at the airport.
Actor Varun Dhawan spotted at the airport.
Director Aanand L Rai spotted at the airport.
Shah Rukh Khan at a private airport.
Actor Kangana Ranaut spotted at the airport.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan was spotted with Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya at the airport
Actor Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya at the airport.
Aishwarya Rai heading out of the country with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya.

(Pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 19:05 IST

