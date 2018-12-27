Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor go out on a dinner date, the Bachchans fly out for vacation

As the vacation mood sets in, Bollywood celebrities are also ready to ring in the New Year in style. Before heading out of India, probably to join his sister Anshula Kapoor for her birthday week in Singapore, actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted out on a dinner date with Malaika Arora, who then headed to Salman Khan’s birthday bash t his Panvel farmhouse, with sister Amrita Arora.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at the airport. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were windblown as the paparazzi took pictures of the mother and daughter.

The other actors spotted at the airport include Kangana Ranaut and Varun Dhawan. Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at a private airport terminal in Mumbai, where he was joined by director Aanand L Rai, who directed SRK’s recent outing, Zero. Actor Vani Kapoor was spotted at Versova.

Model Hasleen Kaur tied the knot with a Delhi-based Amber Rana in a traditional sikh ceremony.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 19:05 IST