Malaika Arora offers Arjun Kapoor some Monday motivation. See pic

Love stories are beautiful, more so, when they are this hush-hush. For years now, rumours have been doing the rounds that actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are dating each other. Only in September this year that the two were seen together, openly holding hands.

Almost immediately speculations were rife that this gesture was a declaration of love and wedding bells couldn’t be far behind. However, the two actors have been tight-lipped and reveal almost nothing. They, nonetheless, keep dropping hints every now and then, like their playful banter on the post that Malaika put up earlier on Monday.

Malaika put up a photo of herself, in a yoga pose. Sharing it, she wrote, “Divas! Kickstart your week with a high and beat those Monday blues with exciting yoga sessions.” Arjun Kapoor commented on it, writing: “Regular Monday morning!”

Malaika replied back, tagging him: “@Arjunkapoor #malaikasmondaymotivation.”

On several occasions, their friends like Karan Johar have tried to extract some information out of them. On his Instagram, he routinely posts video clips of Malaika and Kiron Kher, his co-judges on India’s Got Talent. In one such a video, he teased Malaika about her birthday celebration in Italy with a special ‘someone’. Much as he tried, Malaika merely blushed but let no secret out. Recently, on Koffee With Karan, in the episode featuring Arjun and his half sister Janhvi Kapoor, Karan grilled him too. While Arjun too said nothing about his reported affair, he did acknowledge that he wasn’t single.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 16:50 IST