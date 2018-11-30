Arjun Kapoor and Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat, starts shoot

Arjun Kapoor’s last outing Namaste England sank without a trace. However, Arjun is now fully charged for his next film, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. The shoot of the film has commenced and announcing it was the actor himself.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Embarking on a journey like never before.. with Ashu sir & our entire team. #Panipat #PanipatShootBeginsToday @agpplofficial...”

For the uninitiated, Gowariker’s film is based on the third battle of Panipat between the Maratha forces and the invading army of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies - the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

From the poster, we gather there was a betrayal there which, perhaps, led to the defeat of the Maratha forces. The event is significant in modern Indian history as it halted the march of the Maratha empire and eventually led to the rise of the British in India.

According to a report in Filmfare, Arjun will play Maratha commander-in-chief Sadashiv Rao Bhau while Kriti Sanon will play his wife, Parvati Bai. Arjun has reportedly gone bald for the role. He was recently spotted outside Amrita Arora’s residence in what was called his Panipat look. He certainly sported a different moustache.

Speaking about his choice of Arjun, Gowariker had earlier said, “What impresses me most about Arjun, apart from his fine performances - is his dynamism. He has played double roles twice, and he has portrayed an action hero as well as a lover boy.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 14:33 IST