‘I'd forgotten how bad the job market is’: Woman returns to India after 3.5 years, calls out hiring process

After returning to India after spending 3.5 years abroad, a woman took to LinkedIn to share her disappointment with the country's hiring process. Her post about interview ghosting and poor communication has resonated with professionals online. The woman criticised interview ghosting after multiple hiring rounds. (Representative Image)

The post, shared by LinkedIn user Harini Ayathamraju. In her LinkedIn post, Harini reflected on her experience after returning to India following three-and-a-half years abroad.

"I returned to India three weeks ago after spending the last 3.5 years abroad, and I'd honestly forgotten how bad the job market and hiring process can be here," she wrote.

She went on to claim that some interviews appear to be conducted only to fulfil internal requirements rather than with any genuine intention of hiring someone.

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"Candidates spend hours preparing, taking time off, and attending multiple rounds, only to be completely ghosted afterwards. No feedback. No rejection. Nothing," she wrote.

Calling for better treatment of job seekers, she added, "The interview process shouldn't treat people's time as disposable. Respect, transparency, and basic communication shouldn't be optional. They should be the minimum standard."

She concluded by saying that while India has "world-class talent", the hiring process in many organisations still feels "painfully outdated".

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