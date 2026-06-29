Bengaluru techie earning ₹45 lakh says he feels broke every month: ‘I don’t know where my money is going’

A year-old interview with a Bengaluru-based software consultant is currently going viral again, and has sparked a discussion about salaries and savings on X. Last year, Surya spoke to mutual fund consultant Anshuman Sharma about his major expenses and lifestyle inflation, seeking advice on maximising his investments. The Bengaluru-based techie claimed that he is not able to meet his savings goal every month. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

He claimed that despite earning ₹45 lakh per annum, he feels broke at the end of the month.

The conversation was shared on YouTube and was recently reposted on X, where it has reignited the debate around how much one should save.

(Also read: Bengaluru techie earning ₹3.5 lakh monthly says he struggles to save ₹50,000: ‘Living in constant anxiety’)

“I don’t have anything left” During the course of the conversation, Surya told Sharma that he has lived in Bengaluru for the last 14 years and is currently working as a software consultant. His salary is ₹45 lakh per annum, while his take-home pay is ₹2,45,000 per month ( ₹2.45 lakh).

Despite this very respectable paycheck, Surya struggles to save.

“Right now the challenge that I’m facing is that at the end of the month, I don't know where my money is going. I usually don't have anything left at the end of the month,” he said.