Bengaluru techie earning ₹45 lakh says he feels broke every month: ‘I don’t know where my money is going’
A Bengaluru software consultant claimed that despite earning ₹45 lakh per annum, he feels broke at the end of the month.
A year-old interview with a Bengaluru-based software consultant is currently going viral again, and has sparked a discussion about salaries and savings on X. Last year, Surya spoke to mutual fund consultant Anshuman Sharma about his major expenses and lifestyle inflation, seeking advice on maximising his investments.
He claimed that despite earning ₹45 lakh per annum, he feels broke at the end of the month.
The conversation was shared on YouTube and was recently reposted on X, where it has reignited the debate around how much one should save.
(Also read: Bengaluru techie earning ₹3.5 lakh monthly says he struggles to save ₹50,000: ‘Living in constant anxiety’)
“I don’t have anything left”
During the course of the conversation, Surya told Sharma that he has lived in Bengaluru for the last 14 years and is currently working as a software consultant. His salary is ₹45 lakh per annum, while his take-home pay is ₹2,45,000 per month ( ₹2.45 lakh).
Despite this very respectable paycheck, Surya struggles to save.
“Right now the challenge that I’m facing is that at the end of the month, I don't know where my money is going. I usually don't have anything left at the end of the month,” he said.
He explained that he lives with his wife and their 3.5-year-old child. “After I got married and we had a child, the expenses caught up and I couldn’t significantly increase my SIPs,” he said.
A breakdown of expenses
Surya elaborated on his expenses, saying the biggest chunk of his salary went to home loan EMIs every month. He pays ₹63,000 as EMI, which mutual fund advisor Anshuman Sharma called a good number as it is less than 30% of his income.
A breakdown of his expenses shows that he also pays ₹11,000 per month as school fee for his son. Food and groceries take up ₹12,000, while miscellaneous expenses eat up another ₹20,000.
On shopping, trips and eating out, Surya spends roughly ₹32,000 per month. This was the part of his expenses breakdown that sparked a conversation online.
Bengaluru techie’s expenses spark debate
India has more of an issue of poor financial planning than inflation💰🇮🇳
“India has more of an issue of poor financial planning than inflatio. Take this guy from Bengaluru who has an in-hand salary of ₹2.45L pm (post tax). He pays ₹11k fee for his only son's nursery fee (+3L admission fee)... He has a home loan EMI of 63k but spends 32k on shopping + trips every month,” wrote an anonymous X account while reposting the clip.
“There's no financial planning issue here. He's still saving 25% of his income. God forbid a man wants to send his kids to good schools and spend some money on fun things for himself,” another X user countered.
“He is taking care of his parents and grand mom, still manages to save 26% of his income, don’t see a problem here. In some way house EMI is a nature of saving,” X user Sahil Mehra agreed.
(Also read: 'Is ₹40 LPA enough anymore?': Man raises question about Bengaluru's rising cost of living)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More