Bengaluru techie earning ₹3.5 lakh monthly says he struggles to save ₹50,000: ‘Living in constant anxiety’

A Bengaluru techie has sparked a discussion online after sharing that despite earning ₹3.5 lakh per month after tax, he is struggling to save even ₹50,000 regularly. A Bengaluru techie shared how household expenses left him unable to save ₹50,000 despite a high income. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Taking to Reddit, the 34 year old said he lives in Bengaluru with his four year old twin daughters and feels increasingly anxious about his financial future because of rising monthly expenses.

“34M, a regular tech guy living with my 4 year old twin daughters in Bangalore. My CTC is ₹96L, with ₹3.5 LPM base post tax, and the remaining ₹35L are ESOPs, which I am not counting since it is a startup. My typical monthly savings are around ₹45,000 to ₹50,000. I am stressed because of overwhelming expenses, and I seriously need some advice regarding this,” he wrote.

The post was shared with the title, “I earn ₹3.5 LPM and still am not able to save a mere ₹50,000.”

(Also read: Bengaluru techie who started with a ₹5,000 salary builds net worth of ₹70 lakh: ‘I feel proud of myself’)

Monthly expenses leave little room to save The techie went on to give a detailed breakdown of his expenses. He said his home loan EMI is ₹80,000, with six years already paid and around 10 years still left. His car EMI is ₹30,000, while the outstanding loan amount is ₹10 lakh.

(Also read: ‘I chose the life that feels right’: Indian techie leaves Singapore dream job to start over in Bengaluru)

He also spends ₹40,000 on a nanny for his twins and ₹50,000 on preschool and daycare. Other monthly expenses include ₹6,000 for a maid and cook, ₹20,000 on groceries, ₹8,000 on gym and protein, ₹15,000 on utilities, subscriptions and household needs, and around ₹40,000 on family and in laws visits, travel and outdoor activities.

His net worth, he said, is around ₹3 crore, but it has “almost remained stagnant” over the past few years because he is able to add only ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh annually.

“I am not able to save anything, which is making me very anxious about my future. I am living in constant anxiety that if I get fired from my job, I will not be able to manage at all. Above that, I am increasingly burnt out with everything. I want a good break, but I am not able to take one because of piling expenses,” he added.

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