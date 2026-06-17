Firm says ‘developers are dime a dozen in Bangalore’ while laying off 90% of its team

An anonymous tech architect has exposed the brutal reality of AI-driven job displacement in a viral social media post. The employee recounted returning from a corporate meeting with instructions to terminate 45 colleagues, effectively eliminating 90 per cent of the firm’s technical workforce. The individual claimed that the dramatic downsizing was fueled by AI completely replacing front-end development tasks. Even more alarming was the company's cynical rationale; executives believe they can easily reverse the experiment if it fails, claiming that Bengaluru has a massive oversupply of engineering talent. The tech professional’s Reddit post has prompted varied responses. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“I just got back from a meeting with instructions to lay off 45 people from our tech team,” wrote a Reddit user, adding, “That’s 90 percent of all the tech roles in the company. Reportedly the remaining 3 architects including me will be doing all the work from now on until the axe comes for us.”

Also Read: ‘Business has never been stronger’: Robinhood CEO while laying off 290 employees

In a Reddit post, the techie shared the company's view on the layoffs. “Their POV is that if this restructuring does not pay off lets say in 6 months we are gonna come to know and then we can again hire back devs as devs are dime a dozen in Bangalore with oversupply.”

In the remainder of the post, the individual provided a detailed breakdown of their latest technical projects and outlined the company's core operations.

What did social media say? An individual commented, “I was recently laid off, too. I worked in a small start-up with very few employees to begin with, and they decided to lay off 4 out of 6 developers (only kept the team lead and one junior) and 2 out of 3 QA (only kept the QA lead), so they could cut costs and invest more into AI.”

Another expressed, “How can they eliminate 90% of tech roles - who will own the operational side of the system?? E.g. support work, on-call duty, outages, etc. Have you guys already built agentic workflows to solve this, and hence humans are not required?” The OP responded, “1 architect will do all full-stack work. 1 architect is going to do all devops and tech ops work. 1 architect will head QA, and 3 people will be under him. We are B2B. We never directly interact with customers; it always comes via PM as a feature request which gets built, tested and deployed.”

Also Read: 'Laid off because of AI': Corporate employee fears sending 100 job applications for a single interview

A third posted, “Am I the only one who thinks these layoffs for AI are gonna bite back at these companies after a few months? Considering AI costs and bad code management by AI in terms of security and implementation.” A fourth wrote, “My friend who has 6+ YOE with a proven tech record was laid off overnight; on the contrary, we have this other guy who is more involved in games, stupid talks, and doesn’t even know how to type a message in English was retained.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)