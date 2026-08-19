Narnaul’s 16th-century Jal Mahal reservoir restored after nearly a decade

After remaining dry for nearly a decade, Narnaul’s historic Jal Mahal has once again been surrounded by water, restoring a defining element of the 16th-century monument’s original setting and strengthening plans to develop it as a major heritage and cultural tourism destination in southern Haryana. The 1591 monument was built by nawab Shah Quli Khan as a royal pleasure pavilion and is protected as a Monument of National Importance. (HT Photo)

The revival was undertaken through coordinated efforts of the Buildings and Roads (B&R) and Irrigation departments of the Haryana Government, with the main restoration work beginning in 2023-24 and concluding last year. The project, which cost approximately ₹70 lakh, included restoring water channels, improving surrounding infrastructure and constructing a protection wall and boundary wall with grills around the water storage structure. The protection wall and boundary wall were constructed in 2023, while minor repairs, plastering and flooring work had also been carried out five to six years earlier. To fill the reservoir to a depth of five feet, around 170 million litres of water, sourced from rainwater and an irrigation canal, was used, officials added.

Mahendragarh deputy commissioner Anupama Anjali described the revival as an important step towards establishing Narnaul as a prominent heritage destination. “The revival of Jal Mahal marks a key milestone in positioning Narnaul as a premier heritage hub. The restoration of the water body has brought back an important element of the monument’s original character and will significantly enhance the visitor experience. We are also looking at ways to make the site more engaging for visitors while ensuring that its historical integrity is fully respected,” she said.

Anjali said the administration was exploring cultural programmes at the monument. “Subject to the necessary departmental approvals, we plan to introduce evening musical performances and cultural events within the complex. The objective is to offer visitors an immersive heritage experience while respecting the monument and following all necessary conservation and visitor-management protocols,” she said.

Commissioned in 1591 AD by nawab Shah Quli Khan, governor of Narnaul during Mughal emperor Jalal-ud-Din Muhammad Akbar’s reign, Jal Mahal was designed as a royal pleasure pavilion surrounded by water. The monument is officially designated as a Monument of National Importance and is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The ASI will be responsible for maintaining the water body and funding its future upkeep, officials told HT.