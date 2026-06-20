‘I chose the life that feels right’: Indian techie leaves Singapore dream job to start over in Bengaluru
An Indian techie left his Singapore job and moved to Bengaluru, saying he chose the life that felt right.
An Indian techie has shared his decision to leave behind a well paying career in Singapore and move to Bengaluru, saying he chose a life that “feels right” over one that only looked good from the outside.
(Also read: Indian techie on how Singapore changed him as a person: ‘You feel guilty if…’)
Taking to Instagram, Aman Vaishnav, who identified himself as a senior ML engineer, posted a video about leaving Singapore and starting afresh in India. In the clip, he reflected on the difficult personal circumstances that led him to make the move, while also admitting that he does not yet know whether the decision will prove to be the right one.
“I left a life for almost every Indian engineer dreams of. Hi, I am Aman, senior ML Engineer, and I left Singapore last month. Good salary, dollar paycheck, the whole thing. I made a choice. Some circumstances happened, personal ones, the kind you don't post about. So I packed up, I came back,” he said in the video.
Starting over in Bengaluru
Vaishnav said that many people around him found the decision surprising, especially because he had what is often seen as a dream life for young Indian professionals working abroad.
“Most people thought I was crazy. Do I know if it was the right decision? Honestly, not yet. Ask me in two months. But I know this, I've never made a decision from fear. At some point, you have to choose between the life that looks good and the life that feels right. I chose the second one,” he added.
(Also read: Indian techie in Singapore shares 4 cultural shocks after moving abroad: 'It's expensive but...')
The techie further said that he is now 26 and rebuilding his life in a new city. “I am 26, starting over in a new city. Building from scratch. Some chapters don't make sense while you're living them, and maybe that's exactly what makes them worth doing,” he said.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The video has amassed limited reactions, but several users praised him for being honest about choosing personal peace over professional comfort. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “This line hit me hard: “You don’t need a perfect life, you need the right one.”” Another commented, “You’re going to do well.” A third user said, “I wish you best of luck,” while another added, “Praying for your bright future.” One more Instagram user wrote, “Proud of you man.”
(Also read: ‘Depression of success’: Indian man in Singapore says salary rose 5 times but happiness fell sharply)
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More