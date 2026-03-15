India techie on how Singapore changed him as a person: ‘You feel guilty if…’
An Indian techie in Singapore, Aman, shares how living there transformed his views on cleanliness, safety, and civic sense.
An Indian techie based in Singapore has opened up about how the city changed his perspective. Aman, a senior software developer, says that he has lived in Singapore long enough to realise that he is not the same person he was when he landed there.
The Indian-origin techie listed a few ways in which his behaviour has changed since he moved to Singapore. (Also read: Indian man in Singapore contrasts work culture, says in India you beg for leave but abroad you only inform)
More focus on cleanliness
The first thing that changed was his viewpoint on cleanliness. Aman said that since he moved to Singapore, he has stopped looking for a “trash corner”. Instead, he now feels guilty if even a receipt falls out of his pocket.
This change is unsurprising, given that Singapore is widely considered one of the cleanest city-states in the world. “The floor is so clean, your brain treats the whole city like a temple,” said Aman.
No more ‘jugaad’
Aman said that in Singapore, he finds late-night walks therapeutic. Back home in India, walking alone at 3am can feel like an “adventure sport,” he noted.
“You stop looking over your shoulder. You start looking at the stars,” said the Indian software engineer.
Moreover, while Indians may pride themselves on their ‘jugaad’ mindset, it does not work the same way in Singapore. “The jugaad mindset, it dies a slow death,” said Aman.
(Also read: ‘Why do so many Indians behave so badly when travelling abroad?’: Traveller slams behavior of fellow tourists in Vietnam)
He noted how a person’s vocabulary also changes in Singapore. From long sentences, people move to “Can” or “Cannot”.
Civic sense wins
But the most important change that comes from living in Singapore is that people finally understand civic sense. Aman said that he now finds himself queuing up automatically, even if there are just two people in the line.
“If there’s no line, your brain actually glitches,” he said. “You clear your own trays. Not because of the fines, but because you finally understand what civic sense is,” he added.
The Indian techie said that Singapore teaches consistency. “Consistency in cleanliness, consistency in safety, and consistency in the way people respect each other’s space. You stop being the guy who looks for shortcuts and start being the guy who clears his own tray,” he wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More