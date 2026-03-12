Founder praises ₹1 lakh-per-night Singapore hotel for their response to staffer’s small mistake

UK-based entrepreneur Eddie Cheng has praised Marina Bay Sands Singapore for redefining what exceptional customer service can look like. He said the resort’s attention to detail, proactive communication and genuine care made his stay stand out, something he rarely experiences in hotels across the UK, Europe or the US. One incident led to this fulsome praise from the co-owner of the footwear brand VIBAe. Marina Bay Sands was praised for its handling of a staffer's error.

What happened at Marina Bay Sands? Cheng said he was in his room at the luxury resort when a staffer accidentally opened the door, mistaking it for another guest’s suite. She immediately apologised and withdrew.

A few minutes later, Cheng received a WhatsApp message from the hotel representative, again apologising for the mistake and confirming it was indeed his room.

The five-star resort went beyond mere apologies — it refunded 50% of the room cost, waived all food and drink charges, and even sent gifts to his suite. Cheng said he was impressed by the attention to detail and responsiveness, noting that such proactive service is rare and made his stay truly memorable.

“Spent a few nights at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore last week and it completely broke my brain about what customer service actually means,” he wrote on X.