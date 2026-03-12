Founder praises ₹1 lakh-per-night Singapore hotel for their response to staffer’s small mistake
UK-based entrepreneur Eddie Cheng has praised Marina Bay Sands Singapore for redefining what exceptional customer service can look like.
UK-based entrepreneur Eddie Cheng has praised Marina Bay Sands Singapore for redefining what exceptional customer service can look like. He said the resort’s attention to detail, proactive communication and genuine care made his stay stand out, something he rarely experiences in hotels across the UK, Europe or the US. One incident led to this fulsome praise from the co-owner of the footwear brand VIBAe.
What happened at Marina Bay Sands?
Cheng said he was in his room at the luxury resort when a staffer accidentally opened the door, mistaking it for another guest’s suite. She immediately apologised and withdrew.
A few minutes later, Cheng received a WhatsApp message from the hotel representative, again apologising for the mistake and confirming it was indeed his room.
(Also read: American TikTok star receives death threats for his luxury hotel 'trespassing' video)
The five-star resort went beyond mere apologies — it refunded 50% of the room cost, waived all food and drink charges, and even sent gifts to his suite. Cheng said he was impressed by the attention to detail and responsiveness, noting that such proactive service is rare and made his stay truly memorable.
“Spent a few nights at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore last week and it completely broke my brain about what customer service actually means,” he wrote on X.
Luxury resort refunds room cost
Cheng said that Marina Bay Sands — a five-star resort where rooms cost an average of ₹1 lakh per night — refunded half his stay over the small error by their staffer.
Cheng pointed out that he never complained about the staffer, but the resort proactively took steps to reach out and apologise.
“They later refunded 50% of the night. Waived all our extras- food, drinks, amenities. Sent gifts to the room,” he wrote. “Not because we complained. We didn't even mention it. They just handled it.”
The entrepreneur said that he has never experienced anything like this in the UK, US or anywhere in Europe.
His post sparked a discussion on hospitality standards around the world.
“If you were in Las Vegas, they would've charged you for the unannounced checking in with you,” wrote one person.
“That’s what real service recovery looks like. They didn’t wait for a complaint, they owned the mistake, responded fast, and overcorrected. When businesses act proactively instead of defensively, small errors turn into loyalty. That’s why you’re going back,” said another.
“Asia is next level for customer service. A 3 star hotel is like the Ritz,” an X user opined.
(Also read: Indian worker, 37, who defecated on Marina Bay Sands floor, now to pay ₹25,000 as fine)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More