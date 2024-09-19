Indian worker, 37, who defecated on Marina Bay Sands floor, now to pay 25,000 as fine

A 37-year-old Indian construction worker was fined S$400 (approximately ₹25,000) for defecating outside the entrance of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore last year. Ramu Chinnarasa appeared in jail on Thursday, and pleaded guilty to one charge under the Environmental Public Health (Public Cleansing) Regulations. The Indian worker defecated outside the entrance of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. (AFP)

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Adelle Tai stated that the incident occurred on October 30, 2023. Chinnarasa had previously drank three bottles of strong liquor and was gambling at the Marina Bay Sands casino. He departed the casino at around 5:00 am. At 7:01 am, when he needed to use a washroom, he removed his pants, squatted, and defecated on the floor outside a restaurant at the entrance of Marina Bay Sands. Later he left the building and slept on one of the stone benches outside Marina Bay Sands until about 11:00 am, before returning to his dormitory in Kranji, reported Malay Mail.

A video of Chinnarasa committing the act went viral last year on social media platforms. (Also Read: Panic at Marina Bay Sands casino as man collapses and suffers medical emergency)

Chinnarasa was arrested on June 4 this year after he tried to enter the same casino and was detected as an "undesirable guest". As per Malay Mail, upon being presented in the court, Chinnarasa asked for the lowest fine. To this, the judge responded by saying, "Do you know how to get the lowest fine? Don't do this in public. Better still, don't get yourself so drunk that this happens. I want you to know if this happens again — I hope not — the fine will be higher than today." (Also Read: EY Pune employee’s tragic death reminds people of Narayana Murthy's controversial ‘70-hour work week’ remark)

DPP Kiera Yu called for a fine of S$400 to S$500, noting that he defecated in public for about 10 minutes. The outlet also informed that the prosecutor said, "The offender did not make any attempts to clean up after himself, nor did he inform any cleaners of the act. "If not for the fact that his offence was filmed by a member of the public and subsequently discovered by the MBS security team, the offender's faeces would have been left in the open for an extended period of time in a public shopping mall with heavy foot traffic."