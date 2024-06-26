Panic at Marina Bay Sands casino as gambler suffers heart attack after winning £3.2 million

Moments after winning £3.2million at the Marina Bay Sands Casino in Singapore, a man collapsed to the floor and suffered a heart attack. After the gambler dropped to the floor, there was an instant panic among the staff members, as per reports. A video of the dramatic scene was shared on social media and has since been doing rounds. The man collapsed on the floor after winning the lottery.

The video shows people gathered around the man who collapsed to the floor. Upon watching his unresponsive condition, a woman who accompanied him grew anxious and could be seen pleading for help.

He was later transported to the hospital and is still recovering before heading back to the casino to cash in his chips. As a frequent casino visitor, the man realised the win had the potential to transform his life forever, reported The Sun.

Earlier, A 61-year-old woman won $1 million lottery jackpot after purchasing a scratch-off ticket in March. Though it is said to be a "bittersweet" victory for her because she lost her husband only a few days after her huge win. Her spouse of 31 years was "nearing the end of his battle with a brain tumour" when she won the reward. (Also Read: Indian woman, 42, wins $1 million lottery in Dubai after buying ticket from husband's wedding anniversary gift)

Pennsylvania Lottery manager Allen Zieglar presented the commemorative cheque to Coffman and said, "It is now my pleasure to present you with a ceremonial check for $1 million in Pennsylvania."

Coffman received the money while she was accompanied by her daughter and grandchildren. She was given it at the same location where she purchased the lottery. With this big win, Coffman plans to spend more time with her grandchildren and wishes to go deep-sea fishing and visit Disneyworld.

"(Fishing) was me and the husband's thing. Then, I got my grandson started on it, and he fishes and I said, 'let's go deep-sea fishing,'" Coffman told WTAE News.