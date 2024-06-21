‘Singapore is too perfect’: Indian founder reveals why he’s moving family back to Bengaluru

An Indian business leader living in Singapore has revealed why he made the decision to move back to Bengaluru. Aakash Dharmadhikari, co-founder of AI platform Realfast, says his decision to return to the motherland was prompted, in part, by how good life in Singapore was his family. An Indian man reveals why he is moving back to Bengaluru from Singapore.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Dharmadhikari said that he and his wife wanted their daughter to get used to the “uncertainties of life” - something that she, living in Singapore, had no idea of.

“Partly we are shifting to Bangalore to get my daughter used to uncertainties of life. Singapore is just way too perfect, and we thought it’s making her soft,” he wrote.

However, after seven years of living in Singapore, Dharmadhikari also seems to have forgotten how life in India can be. “Unfortunately we also had forgotten what the Indian chaos feels like.. turns out we have also become soft,” he added with a laughing face emoji to end his post.

Take a look at the post below:

Aakash Dharmadhikari started his career as a software engineer with Infosys in 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile. In nearly two decades, he has switched several jobs. He spent the early part of his career in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India.

However, according to his LinkedIn profile, the Realfast co-founder has been based in Singapore since September 2017.

In the comments section of his X post, several users offered advice on moving back to India. Some said they understood the decision, given the loneliness and culture shock of living in a foreign country. Others, however, advised Dharmadhikari to consider the decision carefully.

“Life in Bangalore is way tougher than other cities of india. It’s particularly tough due to reduced mobility due to high traffic,” wrote one X user. Dharmadhikari responded saying he did not contend the point but wanted to move back as he has friends in Bengaluru.