Bengaluru CEO shares struggles of registering a company, says he will 'move back to the US'

When opening a business, there are many challenges that one faces. From researching the market, getting to know the target audience to sourcing materials, and raising funds- a person has to cross several hurdles to run their business. For some people, one of the burdens can also be to register a company. And Brij Singh, Founder and CEO of a Bengaluru-based company is facing something similar. Bengaluru CEO shares struggles of registering a company.(Twitter/@BrijSingh)

What happened with Brij Singh?

Brij Singh took to Twitter to share his ordeal. In a tweet, he revealed how it has been two months, and the registration for his company is still not complete. He also added that he might move back to the USA. He wrote, "Love Bangalore, India, but I have learned more in last three days in Bay Area than I could in a month back home. Spent two months just trying to register a co in India & it’s still not done. Problem-solution feedback loop from potential customers, investors & even fellow founders is at a different level. The time may be coming for me to move back to the US. And I say this with a heavy heart."

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than five lakh times. The share has also received over 1,300 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on this post.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual added, "Come now Brij. That is a low bar to give up on a market and its builders. Everything is tough here and yet people are building. That is sort of the point." To this, Brij replied by saying, "Umm not giving up on anything. Just stating the facts. There are a lot of advantages in building from India for the world as well. One must learn to leverage whatever opportunities they can to execute and compete in a global market. That is the reality." A second commented, "Appreciate your point. But somehow I formed a pvt ltd company and got the Certificate of Incorporation in 7 days. That too around 13 months back. And a 'Proprietorship firm' which is more based on state, got completely done online in 5 days around 5 months back. You can let me know, ready to help you out with details." A third added, "Why would it take 2 months? I formed my LLP in a week. You have an issue of bad CA. Quite frankly you can register a company yourself and don't even need a CA. Takes a couple of days max."Check

