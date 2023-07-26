Bengaluru man says Ola auto driver cancelled ride, then demanded extra fare

Many people regularly use the services of ride-hailing companies to commute from one place to another. There are times when people also take to social media to share about unfavourable or even hostile situations that they face because of drivers. Twitter user Prashant Yadav claimed that he recently faced such a situation after booking an auto from Ola. The post about an Ola auto in Bengaluru trying to charge extra has irked netizens. (HT File)

“Got down at Bangalore City station -> booked an Ola auto -> auto walla called me near him -> cancelled the auto and said sir 100 extra do what you see in Ola fir jaunga [I will go if you give me ₹100 extra from what is shown on Ola app]. I wonder how the middle class survives in the city as they consider every one a wealthy techie,” he posted.

He shared his post on July 24. Since being tweeted, it has accumulated close to 60,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has gathered more than 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

“How's this city liveable for real?” posted a Twitter user. “I cancel it outright and report to Ola or Uber and book another,” suggested another. “Been facing similar situations a lot lately,” joined a fourth. “Yeah it does really happen,” wrote a fifth.

A few days ago, on July 22, another person shared their experience of booking an auto in Bengaluru. In a tweet they shared, “I just paid 100Rs for a 500 mtrs ride. To give perspective, in Mumbai 100Rs is the meter fare for approx 9 kms.”

