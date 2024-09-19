EY Pune employee’s tragic death reminds people of Narayana Murthy's controversial ‘70-hour work week’ remark

The tragic death of a 26-year-old employee of Ernst & Young (EY) in Pune has shocked many. The heart-wrenching letter fromthe deceased’s mother to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, in which she claimed her daughter was “overworked” and “exhausted”, has sparked a necessary conversation about work-life balance. It has further reignited memories of Narayana Murthy's infamous “70-hour work week” remark. Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, whose "70-hour work week" remark resurfaced after the death of an EY employee. (PTI)

Narayana Murthy's remark:

During his conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai last year, Murthy said that to boost the country’s work productivity, youth should work for at least 70 hours a week. His remark sparked a wave of heated discussions on social media, with corporate bigwigs either supporting or opposing it.

The recent tragic death of a Pune EY CA has sparked discussions about the lack of proper work-life balance in Indian corporate culture, serving as a stark reminder of the pressures many professionals face.

X post on 70-hour work week:

CA Rishika Gupta wrote on X, “While EY is being shamed, it should be said that ‘late sitting’ culture and overworking have been glorified or seen as the norm not only in the Big 4 but also in many corporates. Remember Narayan Murthy’s 70-hour work week?”

How did X users react?

The X post prompted a wave of reactions. An individual wrote, “You raise a valid point. While the recent events at EY are concerning, it's important to recognize that long work hours and a culture of overwork are prevalent in many corporate settings, not just the Big 4.”

Another added, “Leaving for the day on time is a crime nowadays in corporate culture.”

A third expressed, “I was wondering why no one raised this. Mr Murthy was asking for exactly this.” A fourth commented, “That man should be called out and opposed equally!!”

EY’s response to tragic death:

“While no measure can compensate for the loss experienced by the family, we have provided all the assistance as we always do in such times of distress and will continue to do so,” the company said in a statement while addressing the death of the 26-year-old CA.

“We are deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024, and our deepest condolences go to the bereaved family,” the statement read.

It continued, “Anna was a part of the Audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, in Pune for a brief period of four months, joining the firm on 18 March 2024. That her promising career was cut short in this tragic manner is an irreparable loss for all of us.”