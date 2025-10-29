American TikTok star receives death threats for his luxury hotel 'trespassing' video

American YouTuber and TikTok influencer Kaz Sawyer has revealed he received death threats after a video of him “sneaking” into the infinity pool at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands hotel went viral. The clip earlier caused backlash as social media users accused the YouTuber of trespassing. Sawyer, in his recent video, has apologised for the stunt. However, he denied clarifying whether he actually sneaked into the swimming pool or if it was staged. Kaz Sawyer, in a recent video, addressed the backlash over his “trespassing” video. (TikTok/Kaz Sawyer)

What started it all?

Sawyer shared a video on October 19 showing himself taking a dip in the infinity pool at the luxury hotel. However, in the video, he claimed that he sneaked into the area without proper permission.

The video prompted severe outrage on social media. People called out the YouTuber for being insensitive, and some claimed that entering a property without permission is a criminal offence.

‘I am now getting death threats’

Addressing the criticism, the 24-year-old YouTuber shared a video on TikTok where he apologised for his action. He later admitted that the controversy brought with it a torrent of death threats and threats of imprisonment.

The TikTok influencer mentioned that hotel guests can access the swimming pool, but didn't clarify if he was staying at the property. When one social media user asked if the video was a skit, Sawyer replied, “My lawyer says I cannot confirm nor deny.”

How did the hotel respond?

While addressing the viral “trespassing” video, a hotel spokesperson told Mothership that the hotel authority was aware of the incident.

"We would like to remind all visitors that only hotel guests are permitted to use the infinity pool, and we will not hesitate to take appropriate measures against persons who knowingly trespass on our property.”